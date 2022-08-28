Ruto backs Wetangula for National Assembly Speaker role





President-elect William Ruto has confirmed his Kenya Kwanza coalition has nominated Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly.

The President-elect spoke at a church service in Bungoma, Wetang’ula’s backyard.

“I want to thank you, the people of Bungoma, for keeping your promises,” said Ruto.

“We need to pass laws that will help us move forward. I have come to ask you to allow us have Wetangula was Speaker of the National Assembly.”

The President-elect’s remarks come months after he revealed there was an agreement in place for Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi, considered the luhya leaders, to be handed 30% of all government positions if they deliver 70% of the communities votes.

The two leaders failed to deliver on the threshold.

Besides Wetangula, Justin Muturi and Kalonzo Musyoka are said to be in the running to be elected Speaker, who constitutionally is the third in command in the county after the President and his Deputy.