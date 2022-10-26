Ruto ‘breaks’ campaign promise, Kenyans react





A section of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are concerned President William Ruto is fast backtracking on some of the promises he made during the campaign period.

President Ruto on Tuesday conceded he needs up to a year to bring down the cost of maize flour.

But then the Head of State, while on the campaign trail ahead of the August 2022 polls, said he only needed 100 days to lower the cost of maize flour.

Also, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, speaking on August 25, 2022, claimed a case filed at the Supreme Court by Raila Odinga challenging the outcome of the general elections, was delaying the government’s efforts to bring down the cost of living.

Maize flour, popularly known as Unga, is an ingredient for preparing Ugali, Kenya’s staple food.

A 2kg packet of Unga is currently retailing at between Sh170 and Sh230, a 50% increase from six months back.

This is partly because upon assuming office, Ruto’s administration scrapped the maize flour subsidy program introduced by former president Uhuru Kenyatta in Jmid-2022.

President Ruto argued at the time that the subsidy program cost Kenyans Sh7 billion, an amount that could be channeled towards empowering farmers through the provision of subsidized fertilizer to maximize production.

Apart from Unga, there has been a surge in prices of basic items in the market.

However, many Kenyans seem to be of a different opinion.

Here are reactions to the president’s announcement.

Rome was not built on a single day. William ruto saying the unga prices will be stable in one year is a long term project that will make sure Unga prices will not rise again. The subsidy on fertilizers, opening of dams and promoting irrigation is a way we should embrace — Jack Maina (@mainabrand) October 26, 2022

Kwanza mko na bahati Ruto is a workaholic who wakes up at 4 and sleeps past midnight. That's why it will take a year to fix the price of Unga. It would take Raila 10 years and no change would happen because he would spend most of his time dozing off — Farouk Kibet (@Faroukkibet01) October 26, 2022

Politicians can NEVER be TRUSTED with promises. During his campaign, President William Ruto promised Kenyans to lower the cost of Unga blaming Uhuru Kenyatta's government for not lowering the food price while Kenyans were suffering. Should Kenyans postpone eating until one year? — Michael Wandati (@MichaelWandati) October 25, 2022

Dear Ruto: Take TIME to study why Uhuru introduced SUBSIDIES on Unga and FUEL. And why he USED Kaazi Mtaani to protect the poor. Populism and showbiz will HURT you. Uhuru and the ELITE are NOT your enemies. The People will BECOME your Enemy. Advice from a FREN. — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) October 25, 2022

Your favorite President told hustlers that the price of Unga will go down immediately he puts the Bible down. He's now told them they should wait for one more year, which is historic. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) October 25, 2022