Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

GeneralMust ReadNews

Ruto ‘breaks’ campaign promise, Kenyans react

By Josephine Njoroge October 26th, 2022 2 min read

A section of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are concerned President William Ruto is fast backtracking on some of the promises he made during the campaign period.

President Ruto on Tuesday conceded he needs up to a year to bring down the cost of maize flour.

But then the Head of State, while on the campaign trail ahead of the August 2022 polls, said he only needed 100 days to lower the cost of maize flour.

Also, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, speaking on August 25, 2022, claimed a case filed at the Supreme Court by Raila Odinga challenging the outcome of the general elections, was delaying the government’s efforts to bring down the cost of living.

Also read: Influencer Risper Faith caught faking life on Instagram

‘No smile on my husband’s face’, Slain Pakistani journalist’s wife mourns

Maize flour, popularly known as Unga, is an ingredient for preparing Ugali, Kenya’s staple food.

A 2kg packet of Unga is currently retailing at between Sh170 and Sh230, a 50% increase from six months back.

This is partly because upon assuming office, Ruto’s administration scrapped the maize flour subsidy program introduced by former president Uhuru Kenyatta in Jmid-2022.

President Ruto argued at the time that the subsidy program cost Kenyans Sh7 billion, an amount that could be channeled towards empowering farmers through the provision of subsidized fertilizer to maximize production.

Apart from Unga, there has been a surge in prices of basic items in the market. 

However, many Kenyans seem to be of a different opinion.

Here are reactions to the president’s announcement.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Influencer Risper Faith caught faking life on Instagram