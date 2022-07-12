Ruto dismisses TIFA opinion polls

Deputy President William Ruto delivers his speech during the launch of Kenya Kwanza manifesto at Kasarani indoor arena on June 30, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Deputy President William Ruto delivers his speech during the launch of Kenya Kwanza manifesto at Kasarani indoor arena on June 30, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





William Ruto has rubbished an opinion poll by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) which appeared to show his main opponent in the lead in the presidential election.

As per the results of the poll commissioned between June 25 and 30, 2022, Raila Odinga enjoys a 42 percent lead over Ruto who trails with 39 percent.

“We have already defeated these people (read Raila) in the polls,” claimed Ruto.

“We have a better manifesto, policies and campaigns. What they are now using is fake opinion polls.”

“So they go doctor the opinion polls and claim Raila is leading. They should stop disturbing us and wait for election day.”

Ruto further claimed that Kenyans will elect their president through the ballot and not by opinion polls.

“They also say they have the deep state and system that will help them steal votes. You know I am the Deputy President and there is nothing that I know.”

Kenyans head to the polls on August 9 with Ruto is alongside Odinga considered favourites to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been barred by the constitution from contesting.