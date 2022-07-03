Ruto: I don’t need Uhuru’s vote





Deputy President William Ruto appears to have formally severed political ties with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, by suggesting he does not even need his vote in the August 2022 polls.

The DP made the remark while on a campaign rally in Tharaka Nithi County.

He said: “I’m told President Kenyatta is angry with me because of the manifesto I launched the other day. Let him not get angry because I am not competing with him. I do not need your vote or help. Stop disturbing yourself, just stay aside and let me handle Odinga.”

Ruto’s remarks came hours after Uhuru had also publicly blasted him.

The President also suggested the political marriage between the two was over and that the DP should now move on.

Even though President Uhuru Kenyatta, while talking at the Ushirika Day celebrations, did not mention Ruto by name, he urged voters to be careful with their choices ahead of the August 2022 polls.

“If what you do every day is to look at the rear view. There is nothing you say about what you want to do for this country. All you do is complain, saying someone has taken your wife. If indeed your wife has been taken by someone please marry another one,” said President Kenyatta.

The war of words came a day after Ruto hinted he could prosecute his boss for supposed constitutional failings should he succeed him.

The DP, while speaking during his manifesto launch, said he will form an inquiry into what he described as ‘state capture’ alongside a tribunal on suspected enforced disappearances and violation of human rights.

This could potentially mean going after the President and how he ran the government between 2013 and 2019.

The DP has also in the past vowed to create eight tribunals, taskforces and review panels to reverse some of President Kenyatta’s policies.

This is not the first time the two have caused a scene publicly.

During the Labour Day celebrations in Nairobi, the Head of State lashed at his deputy for absconding his duties.

“Instead of helping me end the situation you are all over in the market places inciting people to ask me about the situation. Why didn’t you then resign and leave me to search for a person who could help me?” he asked.

In response, Ruto reached out for a handshake saying, “Sorry my Boss. I feel your pain. Those you assigned my responsibilities and ‘project’ mzee have let you down miserably. They bangled our Big 4 (agenda), killed our party and wasted your 2nd term. Boss, I am available. Sadly last cabinet was 2yrs ago.”