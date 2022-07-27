Ruto: I’m ready for Supreme Court ‘battle’

UDA Party presidential candidate and Deputy President William Ruto arrives at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa for Presidential debate on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

UDA Party presidential candidate and Deputy President William Ruto arrives at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa for Presidential debate on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time conceded he will challenge the results of the August 9, polls at the Supreme Court if need be.

He made the comment while addressing the nation at Tuesday’s presidential debate in Nairobi.

“I will accept the election results. Accepting the election outcome includes exploring possibilities such as going to court. I will go to court if possible. And if I win the election, I am also prepared to govern this country,” said Ruto who was accompanied by his family and close political allies.

Kenyan elections have always been a high stakes affair leading to contested results.

In 2007 for example, Ruto supported Odinga, his main opponent in this election, in the polls that Mwai Kibaki (now deceased) won but whose results were highly disputed leading to violence, destruction of property and deaths.

Five years later, Ruto ended up on the winning side after electing to deputize Uhuru Kenyatta. Odinga, who boycotted Tuesday’s debate headed to court, lost the petition and grudgingly accepted and moved on.

Come 2017, Odinga again lost to Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto, and successfully convinced the court to nullify the elections citing irregularities and illegalities.

Odinga boycotted the repeat poll as ordered by the court and instead swore himself in as ‘People president’ leading to tensions in the country.

The tensions would subside after President Kenyatta and Odinga agreed to a ‘handshake’ and working relationship, months later.

The Kenyan law offers a window of opportunity to any presidential candidate not content with the outcome of an election to file a petition at the Supreme Court within seven days of the date the election results are announced.