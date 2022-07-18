Ruto interviewed by CNN, BBC





Deputy President William Ruto on Monday offered a number of interviews to the international media.

In pictures shared by blogger Dennis Itumbi, Ruto, who is gunning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, was seen interacting with Cable News Network (CNN) news anchor Larry Madowo.

The DP was also spotted engaging journalists from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and the Associated Press in the yet to be aired interviews.

The DP is likely to have articulated his vision for the country should he win the election.

Ruto has in the past taken advantage of such platforms to express fears the forthcoming polls could be compromised.

He recently told Ambassadors from the European Union that a million voters from his strongholds had been deleted from the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commision (IEBC) register.

Additionally, Ruto, who is contesting for the presidency on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket will likely shared with the media how he intends to shape the relationship between Kenya and the West should he be elected on his first attempt.

The DP has consistently contested opinion polls suggesting he is trailing Raila Odinga, his closest challenger, in the presidential race.

Madowo is an award-winning journalist having started off in KTN as a trainee reporter to currently working as the International correspondent for CNN.

Incidentally, Ruto accepted to these interviews at a time his communication team has accused the local media of bias.