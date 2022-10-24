Ruto: Kalonzo has snubbed me

Kalonzo Musyoka (left) shakes hands with President William Ruto as former president Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga look on during 16th annual Kenya National Prayers Breakfast at the Safari Park Hotel on May 31, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President William Ruto has reached out to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka over a possible working relationship.

Speaking at a church service in Kitui amid calls to ‘accommodate’ Kalonzo in his government, the Head of State suggested the ball was in Kalonzo’s court.

“You have talked about the issues of my brother Stephen (Kalonzo Musyoka). He is my elder brother and whenever he is ready to work with me, I am ready to work with him,” said Ruto.

“If you remember, I told you this when I was here, that if God makes it possible for me to form the government, I will look for my brother Stephen and involve him in running it.”

President Ruto further indicated Kalonzo, a seasoned politician in Kenyan circles and former vice-president during former president Mwai Kibaki’s tenure, had indicated he wished to lead the opposition.

“I want you to know I have looked for Stephen, sat down with him…told him ‘here is the government, let us work together’ he told me he wants to try opposition first. So, let him try opposition first then we see where he gets, then we can talk later. There is no problem, even opposition is work, it also helps us to move Kenya forward.”

The Ukambani region, where Kalonzo hails from, overwhelmingly voted for Raila Odinga in 2013, 2017, and 2022. Kalonzo who supported Odinga’s failed presidential bids in 2013, 2017, and 2022, is said to have contributed to Odinga’s support.

Speaking at the same event, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said his government will accommodate Kalonzo Musyoka ‘when he is ready”.

“We are waiting for him (Kalonzo). The people of Ukambani are the ones who will decide. The truth is we looked for him to join us but insisted on going to the opposition,” said DP Gachagua.

Ruto’s camp is said to be positioning Alfred Mutua as Kalonzo’s political challenger and possible successor in the region ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Mutua was recently appointed Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee.

Kalonzo meanwhile, is said to have trained his sights on vying for the presidency in 2027.

