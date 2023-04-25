Ruto meets Uhuru’s sister at State House





President William Ruto on April 24, 2023, met with former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Christina Pratt.

The Head of State hosted Ms Pratt, who is the chairperson of the board of trustees for the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya, at State House, Nairobi.

The President and Ms Pratt were spotted all smiles and in conversation during the photo shoot at State House after the meeting.

The meeting comes amid reported differences between the former president and his successor.

These differences first emerged when Mr Kenyatta reached out to opposition leader Raila Odinga for a political ‘handshake’ in 2018.

The rift between President Ruto, who served as Mr Kenyatta’s deputy for a decade, widened when the retired president elected to public back Mr Odinga for the presidency ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Mr Odinga narrowly lost to President Ruto and has consistently contested the results.

Meanwhile, the differences have continued between President Ruto and Mr Kenyatta, after the Head of State accused his former boss of funding Azimio rallies and demonstrations.

This President Ruto claimed, was a way by Mr Kenyatta to insert pressure on him not to pay taxes.

Mr Kenyatta has also publicly stated that he recognizes Mr Odinga as his party leader.

Ms Pratt is one of three siblings of former president Kenyatta. Others are Anna Nyokabi Muhoho Kenyatta.

Married to businessman Victor Pratt who hails from the family of Liberia’s longest-serving President William Tubman – after whom a street in Nairobi CBD is named, Ms Pratt has over the years served in different capacities in the public sector.

Her service to the less fortunate and physically challenged began in 1975 when she joined the Ministry of Education when she was appointed as the founding Director of the Department of Special Education.

In 1977, she was appointed Africa’s ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Two years later, Kristina was awarded the Kenya Society for the Mentally Handicapped award for her efforts toward the physically challenged in society.

Her contribution to Persons with Disability (PWD) was also lauded by former US president Jimmy Carter in 1980.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Kutztown State University, USA and a Masters in Educational Psychology from Leigh University, USA.

Her commitment to serving PWDs contributed to the decision by Kenyatta University for the conferment of an honorary doctorate.

