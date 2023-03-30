Ruto returns as Raila marshals troops for maandamano Thursday

President William Ruto inspects a guard of honour at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after he arrived back in the country on March 30, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

President William Ruto jetted back into the country on Thursday morning from his official visit to Germany as the country braces itself for yet another day of the biweekly protests by the leaders and supporters of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

Upon arrival, the head of state was received by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, Inspector General of the police Japhet Koome, and Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces Robert Kibochi among other leaders.

While the president was away on a four-day trip in Europe, Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga escalated his anti-government protests on Monday as the demos entered week two.

More to follow…