Ruto returns as Raila marshals troops for maandamano Thursday
President William Ruto jetted back into the country on Thursday morning from his official visit to Germany as the country braces itself for yet another day of the biweekly protests by the leaders and supporters of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.
Upon arrival, the head of state was received by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, Inspector General of the police Japhet Koome, and Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces Robert Kibochi among other leaders.
While the president was away on a four-day trip in Europe, Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga escalated his anti-government protests on Monday as the demos entered week two.
More to follow…