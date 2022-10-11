Ruto vows to strengthen ties with Tanzania





President William Ruto has vowed to strengthen the ties between Kenya and Tanzania.

He spoke during a meeting with his Tanzanian counter Samia Suluhu in Dar es Salaam.

Specifically, President Ruto assured his host there will be no bad blood between the two countries as has been witnessed in the past.

“The trade and diplomatic tiffs witnessed in the past should not happen. We want to build a relationship of mutual benefit,” said President Ruto.

“We want to grow this region and our economies. In the past, there has been a feeling that Kenyans benefit more from trading with Tanzania. But in recent times, Tanzanians are benefiting from doing business with Kenya.”

The Head of State also reiterated the need to do away with business permits and passports for members of the East Africa Community (EAC).

“Our wildlife will always cross into Kenya and Tanzania. They don’t need passports or visas. That’s how we should work. If our animals interact freely, then why shouldn’t we?”

President Ruto further lauded plans to speed up the construction of a gas pipeline from Dar to Nairobi via Mombasa.

Kenya and Tanzania have in the past experienced frosty relationship which culminated in during the reign of former presidents John Magufuli (now deceased) and Uhuru Kenyatta.

At one point, Magufuli ordered the burning of day-old chicks from Kenya found in Tanzania. Kenya’s national carrier was also barred from flying to some routes in Tanzania.

