Ruto will tear Raila apart in presidential debate, Kenya Kwanza leaders boast

Deputy President William Ruto (left) of Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga PHOTOS | SILA KIPLAGAT and AFP

Deputy President William Ruto (left) of Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga PHOTOS | SILA KIPLAGAT and AFP





Leaders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance have promised their presidential flag bearer, Deputy President William Ruto, will emerge tops in the much-anticipated debate with Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate.

The two frontrunners in the presidential race will face off in Tuesday’s presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

While addressing UDA candidates at Gathara market in Kinangop constituency on Thursday, Dr Ruto’s running mate Mr Rigathi Gachagua said the debate will be reckoning time for Mr Raila Odinga.

“DP Ruto is ready for the debate, and he will outsmart him. Wait and see; We are ready,” said Mr Gachagua.

His sentiments were echoed by Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetang’ula, who said the DP will go outperform Mr Odinga.

“Ruto will go to the debate carrying ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s economics, Wetang’ula’s English and law and the hustlers’ interest. He will peel Raila like an onion,” Wetang’ula said.

“The same way you saw Johnson Sakaja take down Polycarp Igathe in the governor debate a few days ago, the same thing will happen in the coming presidential debate,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President’s campaign secretariat has confirmed that the DP will attend the debate, but appealed to the organisers to allocate equal time for the two candidates to discuss the critical issues affecting Kenyans.