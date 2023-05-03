Sabina Chege: From video vixen to Jubilee Party leader?

Nominated MP Sabina Chege the leader and Sabina playing a character in the late John De'Matthews' music video. PHOTO| COURTESY

The Jubilee Party, which formed the government of Kenya’s fourth president, Uhuru Kenyatta, is currently embroiled in turmoil between two factions within the party.

One faction, led by Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, is fighting the other, which has thrown its support behind President William Ruto, a former party member before he left to form his own United Democratic Alliance party.

The second Jubilee faction, led by EALA MP Kanini Kega, made an unexpected move on 2 May 2023 when it announced a plan to kick out former President Uhuru Kenyatta as party leader and made nominated MP Sabina Chege its acting leader ahead of a Jubilee national delegates’ conference.

Whether her position will be confirmed or Uhuru Kenyatta will remain the party leader is unknown.

So who is Sabina Chege?

Sabina Maitu Wanjiru Chege, 51, obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Nairobi in 2002 and a Master of Arts in Communications from the same institution in 2005.

Before this, she obtained a post-graduate diploma in Public Relations Management from the Kenya Institute of Management in December 2003.

Her professional career began in 2000 when she worked as a programme producer and broadcaster at Kameme FM, rising to Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the same radio station.

It is worth noting that Kameme FM, where Sabina worked, was sold to the Kenyatta family when they bought the Mediamax network.

In 2006, she was a Business Development Manager at World Space Africa/Tamasha Corporation Ltd.

In 2007, she joined the media house Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) where she held the position of Programme Controller – Commercial Radio Services.

Sabina Chege is a former video vixen featured in the late John De’Matthew’s Njata Yakwa song in 2017.

In the video, De’Matthew sang to Sabina that she was his star and his happiness was only with her as she danced and held on to the Kikuyu Benga musician.

She was also an actress in the legendary Tausi television drama that aired between 1995 and 2000. She played the role of Rehema before leaving to work for a media house.

In 2013, she made her first foray into politics and won the Muranga County women’s representative seat. She contested on the ticket of The National Alliance, a party of which Uhuru Kenyatta was also the leader when he used it for his 2012 presidential campaigns.

TNA later dissolved and merged with several other political parties to form the Jubilee Alliance, with Uhuru again as its leader.

Sabina Chege is the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Education, Research and Technology, was a member of the Constitutional Implementation Monitoring Committee and is also the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health.

