Sakaja promises to activate feeding program to school going children





The Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has assured residents of Nairobi that he will keep the promises made during the campaigns, that a school feeding program targeting school-going children will start.

The governor said he is prioritizing the county-wide school feeding program for Nairobi County, saying that it will target public schools that are heavily impacted by urban poverty which is a major disruption in school attendance.

“We have been piloting the project in a few schools in Nairobi and have seen attendance in school has gone up by 100 percent while performance has also improved by over 60 percent in the schools we have partnered with,” Governor Sakaja said.

Also read: Watch: ‘Don’t let Odinga be ridiculed!’ Khalighraph Jones raps in viral freestyle

He spoke when he hosted Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan when she made a courtesy call visit to him.

The governor said welcomed the partnership by the world food program under Princess Sarah in supporting the feeding program and increased nutrition in the country adding the initiative is a welcome gesture and Nairobi County will be seeking to partner with like-minded individuals.

Princess Sarah said she is focused on increasing nutrition for urban residents which in effect also increases output and plays a major role in wealth creation.

Further, Princess Sarah added that WFP will be willing to partner with Nairobi County in proving technical support for the school feeding program.

“Such kind of initiatives are an important safety net that helps in fighting hunger and increase nutrition amongst our population,” Princess Sara said.

Also read: Rufftone: Why I stepped down for Margaret Wanjiru in Nairobi Senator race

At the same time, the governor said he dicussed the matter with President-Elect Dr William Ruto on the school feeding program.

He got assurances that the national government will also roll out a national school feeding program once the new administration has been sworn-in.

“The national government under Kenya Kwanza will undertake to finance and roll out the feeding program countrywide and will depend on Nairobi County for learning lessons.”

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi, who attended the meeting said that his office has managed to improve health services in Nairobi by setting up eight new health facilities and renovating about ten more to ensure residents receive efficient and quality health services.

Princess Sara expressed her gratitude to the government of Kenya for being part of a global initiative where governments have taken the step of feeding their people through fascial allocation.

“I’m happy that Kenya just signed the global initiative where governments are owning up the initiative and focusing on feeding its population.”

Also read:

Parents association lobbies for George Magoha as Education CS

Three Kenyan women recount their spine-chilling tales from Saudi Arabia

Moses Wetang’ula elected Speaker of the National Assembly

You have 30 days to declare your wealth, EACC tells State Officers