Shock as man kills his three children, then takes his own life





Residents of Butiye in Moyale Country were on Monday left in shock after a middle-aged man killed his two children before taking his own life.

The incident was confirmed by the area chief, who said the body of the deceased man, who has been identified as Raymond Kyalo Mutisya, 40, was found dangling from a tree. Beneath the tree were the bodies of his three children aged between 7 years and 11 months.

Preliminary police report indicate that the three children were killed by their father. The police further said the multiple homicide may have been occasioned by differences between the deceased and his 28-year-old Ethiopian wife.

Police officers from the Moyale visited the crime scene and moved the three bodies to Moyale Sub County Hospital Mortuary. Investigations into the incident have already been launched.

The incident comes just days after a 35-year-old man in Malandi village, Kwale County was reported to have poisoned his three children, leading to the deaths of two, before he took his own life.

The man, identified as Ali Mwazuma Rashid, is said to have returned home after visiting his in-laws and cooked the lethal meal for the children aged five, eight and 10. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the man had been in a troubled marriage. However, at the time of the incident, the man’s wife was away from home.

Police said they found a suicide note at the crime scene, in which the man cited differences with his in-laws.