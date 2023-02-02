Shorts, Shorts & Shots back with special Valentine’s Edition





Shorts, Shorts & Shots, the premier short film screening event in the East African region will be celebrating its 5th year anniversary with a star-studded lineup of films and a special Valentine’s Edition event on Sunday February 12.

Founded and periodically hosted by Docubox – East African Documentary Film Fund, the event encourages attendees to just wear shorts as they screen great contemporary films from around Africa.

The films are carefully curated to showcase the best of African talent and offer a glimpse into the stories, culture and experiences of the people of Africa.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 5 years of Shorts, Shorts & Shots. We are passionate about supporting and promoting the work of African filmmakers and we look forward to incorporating a lot more surprises for our filmmakers, partners, and audiences in the coming year,” said Peter Mudamba, Programmes Director, Docubox East Africa Film Fund.

Since its inception in March 2018, Shorts, Shorts & Shots has been showcasing the work of brilliant independent filmmakers from the region, while also supporting young screenwriters with funds to turn their short film scripts into films.

In the last five years, the event has supported the production of 14 short films, with the most notable one being Morning After by Kenyan filmmaker Brian Munene, which was picked up by streaming giant Netflix in early 2022 and is now a mainstay on Netflix Africa

In addition to the Valentine’s Edition event, at Shalom House, Shorts, Shorts & Shots will also hosts three official events in Nairobi throughout the year. They include, Mzalendo (patriots) edition and a Halloween edition, each with a unique theme.

The event has also hosted out-of-town editions of Shorts, Shorts & Shots, including two editions at the Zanzibar International Film Festival and 1 edition at the CANEX forum in Durban, in partnership with the KwaZulu Natal Film Commission.

Tickets for the Valentine’s Edition of Shorts, Shorts & Shots are on sale now and can be accessed on the Docubox social media platforms.

Also read:

Moji Shortbaba: My favorite TikToker could get me in trouble with Christians

Risper Faith goes overboard with love for hubby after ‘marriage is a scam’ remark

Charlene Ruto’s fans urge her to include LGBTQ rights in Top 30 Agenda