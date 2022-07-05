Singer Bahati forced out of Azimio rally – VIDEO

Musician Bahati shows off a fleet of vehicles that he will use in his campaign for the Mathare parliamentary contest. PHOTO | COURTESY

Singer Kelvin Kioko, famously known as Bahati in entertainment circles, has found the tough going on the political front after he was harassed at an Azimio rally in Nairobi.

The Adhiambo hitmaker is gunning for the Mathare parliamentary seat against the wishes of top politicians in the capital city including senatorial aspirant Edwin Sifuna and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh.

Bahati was among politicians allied to Raila Odinga who graced the event in his constituency but not allowed to address the crowd.

The youthful musician was instead led out of the event by the security detail reportedly on orders from above.

The incident comes days after Bahati, who has resisted efforts to sacrifice his political ambitions in favour of incumbent Anthony Oluoch, was involved in a war of words with Sifuna on social media.

The Jubilee candidate accused Sifuna, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary, of being compromised to favour Oluoch.

It is the second time in as many months the musician who’s been performing at Azimio events is being forced to step down from the race.

On the other occasion, he was forced to shed tears at a press briefing after his political party withdrew his nomination certificate.