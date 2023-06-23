Sorry, we have no jobs for you, Riggy G tells 3,000 fresh university graduates

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua congratulates PhD graduands during a graduation ceremony at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology on June 23, 2023. PHOTO | DPCS

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was on Friday confronted by fresh University graduates who did not hesitate to ask for jobs from him.

The interesting spectacle unfolded at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, where Gachagua presided over the graduations ceremony of 3,000 students.

Just after he finished conveying President William Ruto’s greetings and best wishes for the graduands, the students began chanting asking for jobs from the DP.

At first, Gachagua appeared not to get the message, until he was informed by someone in the audience that the fresh graduates were asking for jobs.

However, Gichagua only had bad news.

“What are they saying? You’re talking about jobs? Yes? On that it is an uphill task. I’ve told you – you know I’m an honest man – I don’t want to sit here and lie to you that we have jobs for you. These jobs we are going to create together with you. This is a university of science and technology,” Gachagua said.

“Our members of the National Assembly, very gracefully, for two nights passed the Finance Bill (2023) to create the housing fund to construct 200,000 houses every year. Among those 200,000 houses, from this university there will be architects, quantity surveyors, building engineers, clerk of works, electricians and plumbers and you will have an opportunity to earn a living,” DP explained.

Kenya continues to face an unemployment crisis year in and out, despite the unemployment rate shrinking by 4.9 per cent between October and December 2022. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the numbers of immediately unemployed Kenyans shrank was 2.97 million out of an active labour force of 19,398,165.

Unemployed persons were categorized as people who did not have a job or actively looked for work in the four weeks leading up to the census; and were available for work then. They also included those who searched fruitlessly for work and gave up.

Those hardest hit were secondary school and college graduates. Additionally, 2,972,862 persons revealed they had not done anything to find work but were available to work. 175,578 persons between the age of 40 and 44 also reported joblessness.

In May and June 2023, President Ruto committed to addressing unemployment in Kenya, particularly among the youth. He announced plans to create digital jobs for them and assured that all TVET institutions will be equipped with computers as well as have digital hubs in each Ward in the country.

With his government keen on signing bilateral agreements with other nations, the Head of State also encouraged Kenyans to seek employment opportunities abroad.

