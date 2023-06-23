Two in court for assaulting and injuring intruder who strayed into their residence





Two men who allegedly inflicted serious injuries on a man who strayed into an apartment they live in Zimmerman, Nairobi while looking for his sister’s house were charged with causing grievous harm.

The two, Emmanuel Odhiambo and Hesbon Omondi, are accused of inflicting life threatening injuries to Samuel Irungu on June 11, 2023 contrary to section 234 of the penal code.

Mr Irungu was visiting his sister in an apartment where the two accused persons are her neighbours. However, he found that she had moved to another house and the two accosted him as he left the premises. They allegedly descended on him with rungus and assaulted him before dragging him out and continued beating him up.

They then threw the complainant into a sewer line and assaulted him some more before he was rescued by members of the public from the two suspects and their accomplice who is still at large.

The victim sustained injuries on his mouth, nose and ears during the incident.

Mr Irungu was taken to hospital in the area while unconscious before he was referred to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was admitted for a week before he was discharged.

A police doctor who examined the complainant classified the injuries he sustained as grievous harm. The two suspects were traced and arrested after investigations were concluded.

They denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts and were released on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000. The case will be mentioned on July 10, 2023.

A woman who witnessed the incident before rushing to inform Mr Irungu’s family of his predicament told the police that she found the two suspects and their accomplice who she knows well assaulting the victim as she walked to church. She is listed as a witness against them.

