Speeding police car hits and kills woman and injures her son





A family in Njoro, Nakuru County is grieving after a speeding police vehicle hit and killed a woman and injured her son on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident, which also involved a boda boda, saw the police vehicle attached to Naishi Police Station in the sub-county hit them from behind, throwing them on the tarmac.

According to the family, the woman and her son were on their way to Nakuru Level Five Hospital to visit an ailing relative and decided to take a boda boda to get them to the bus stage. While on their way, they were knocked down.

According to witnesses at the scene, the officer driver appeared drunk.

The police officer agreed to rush the woman and her son to the hospital. Still, instead of using the tarmac road, the officer drove them to the hospital through another route and continued to drive with little regard for her severe injuries.

He pointed fingers at the police, noting that despite him causing the accident, the officer left the hospital without a word to them, leaving them to struggle with the medical processes on their own.

The officer then dumped them at the hospital without uttering a word and left.

Njoro Sub County Police Commander Isaac Odumbe confirmed the incident saying that the matter was under investigation.

“This is a matter which we are handling seriously. The necessary procedures are being undertaken to ensure the accident is investigated for justice to prevail for all parties involved,” said Odumbe.

In 202, a pedestrian died after being hit by a police vehicle near Subira Guest House in the Hindi town of Lamu West.

Mwangi wa Dorcas, 38, also a boda boda rider, succumbed to head and chest injuries he sustained after being hit by the speeding Administration Police vehicle attached to the Mokowe Police Station before the driver fled.

Mr. Mwangi died as he received treatment at the King Fahad County Hospital. The residents and boda boda operators accused Constable Reuben Rono of reckless driving.

