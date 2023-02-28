Supreme Court under fire from Supkem and Jamia Mosque over LGBTQ ruling





The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) and the management of Jamia Mosque have joined other religious groups in criticizing the Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ community.

The apex court on Friday upheld a High Court and Court of Appeal rulings which found the NGO Coordination Board violated the right to freedom of association by refusing to register an NGO that championed the rights of the LGBTQ community.

The decision has irked various religious group who have vowed to opposed it at all costs, saying it goes against their teachings.

Supkem chairman Hassan Ole Naado on Monday said they support the stand of other religious groups and some political leaders who have come out to openly oppose the Supreme Court ruling.

“According to Islamic teachings, there is no room for homosexuality because it was even non existent during creation. Even in Africa cultural setting there is no such a thing thus we vehemently oppose the ruling and urge Muslims to follow what our religion says,” said Mr Naado.

His stand has been affirmed by Jamia Mosque Secretary Abdulbari Hamid who says homosexuality should not be tolerated in the country.

Hamid called on Parliament to come up with a clear legislation which criminalises homosexuality relationships to prevent the vice from being seen as a norm in the country.

He further castigated some human rights groups of being behind the push to legalise homosexuality in the country and even other African states.

“We condemn in the strongest possible term this unfortunate judgment which if allowed, will have detrimental effects on religious, cultural and family traditions,” said Mr Hamid in a statement.

The mosque management has also called on President William Ruto to lead Kenyans in opposing homosexuality.

“The President is a strong voice against this social evils and Kenyans are looking at him to lead in rejecting this vices,” he said.

The management of the oldest mosque in East Africa has also urged the media, other religious groups and Kenyans of goodwill to fight homosexuality so as to ensure family and cultural values are not eroded.

Christ Is The Answer Ministries (Citam) church, Legio Maria and Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula have also come out publicly to differ with the Supreme Court ruling on the issue.

