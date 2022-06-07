Join our Telegram Channel
Susan Kihika, Kimani Ngunjiri beef splits UDA in Nakuru

By Mercy Simiyu June 7th, 2022 1 min read

The political beef between Susan Kikiha and Kimani Ngunjiri is threatening to erode the gains made by Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) political outfit in Nakuru.

The two leaders have been openly fighting each other despite not being direct rivals ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Kihika is gunning for the county gubernatorial seat while Ngunjiri has elected to defend his Bahati parliamentary seat.

In the recent spate of attacks, Ngunjiri expressed his frustrations by calling out Kihika, the outgoing Senator for suggesting he was silently backing incumbent Lee Kinyanjui, the Azimio gubernatorial candidate, in the polls.

“There are some malicious people who are saying I’m supporting Lee Kinyanjui. Just because I am seen with someone doesn’t mean I agree with them politically,” said Ngunjiri.

“Susan Kihika, please be a leader, stop these bloggers from attacking me on Twitter.”

He added: “If you think I’ve made a mistake, you should have called me instead of attacking me. Shame on you.”

Ngunjiri further noted he deserved respect as he had publicly sacrificed his gubernatorial bid in favour of Kihika and supported her at a personal level.

“Give me a break. I have publicly announced my support for you and so concentrate on your campaigns.”

Earlier, Kihika had appeared to suggest that she would also support Ngunjiri’s opponent in the Bahati race.

She wrote on social media: “That guy from Bahati, what has he said? If what I am hearing is true I am advising my people from that area to do as required. He should go home with his ashes.”

Ruto is banking on these two leaders to marshall support for him at the grassroots.

