Suspected side mirror thief vandalizes police officers’ cars





A casual labourer who allegedly vandalized two motor vehicles at the Shauri Moyo police station in Nairobi and stole side mirrors was charged with theft of motor vehicle parts contrary to section 279 (c) of the penal code.

Anthony Muthama was charged with committing the offense on the night of January 7, 2023 year at the police station located in Kamukunji sub-county where he is accused of stealing two side mirrors all valued at Sh30, 000 from a motor vehicle belonging to a police officer.

He is facing an additional similar charge after allegedly removing side mirrors worth Sh18, 000 from another vehicle also belonging to a police officer at the station on the same night.

The accused person is said to have removed side mirrors from the two vehicles that were parked at the police lines at around 3 am when he was allegedly spotted by a witness at the parking.

The two policemen had parked their vehicles at the station’s parking lot before retiring to their houses on January 7th and found the side mirrors missing the next day.

They reported the matter at the police station where the same was booked in the OB. 32/8/01/2022.

A police officer who is a witness in the case told investigators that he saw the accused person standing near the vehicles at around 3 am when he returned from work.

The suspect who is a casual labourer at the station’s lines was traced and arrested for the theft.

He denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Mercy Thibaru of Makadara Law Courts.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh20, 000.

The case will be mentioned on February 9th before hearing starts on May 15.

