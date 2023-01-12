‘Fake’ TSC staffer charged with Sh218, 000 fraud





A businesswoman who allegedly defrauded a desperate graduate teacher of Sh218, 000 falsely purporting she could secure him employment with the teachers’ service commission (TSC), was charged with fraud.

At Makadara Law Courts, Tabitha Manthi was charged with obtaining the money by false pretenses from Nicholas Muge contrary to section 313 of the penal code at the Taj Mall area within Embakasi in Nairobi on diverse dates between January 4 and August 10, 2022.

She is accused of having promised the complainant a vacancy as a TSC teacher, knowing the same to be false.

The accused person allegedly introduced herself to the complainant as an employee of the TSC working as a sub-county director of education within Machakos County.

She allegedly requested Mr. Muge’s credentials after he showed interest in being helped to secure a job with the TSC, and he sent them to her email.

The suspect then requested the money sent to her in different Mpesa transactions.

The complainant and his friend, who also allegedly sent money to the accused person, did not get the TSC job as promised.

Ms. Manthi kept giving Mr. Muge excuses for the delay until he discovered he had been conned and reported the matter to the police.

The accused person denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Mercy Thibaru.

Senior principal prosecution counsel Joseph Mburugu pleaded with the court to deny the suspect bail and bond terms because she was a suspect in another case where she failed to turn up to court for plea taking.

Mr. Mburungu told the court that the suspect is also wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Machakos offices, where she is facing a case of impersonation.

He requested the court to remand her before she was transferred to Machakos for purposes of investigations.

Ms. Thibaru remanded Ms. Manthi in custody for a day to allow the prosecution to file an affidavit opposing bail and bond terms for the accused person.

