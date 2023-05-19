Talanta Hela Council secures monetization for artistes – Akothee announces





Renowned Kenyan musician, Akothee, has revealed significant strides made in securing the proper monetization of artists’ intellectual properties.

The singer, who is a board member of the Creatives Technical Committee under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts shared this major development on her socials.

During a meeting with Collective Management Organizations (CMOs) and the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO), Akothee underscored the underlying issues between the entities and highlighted the forthcoming improvements.

“We found out a lot of underlying issues between KECOBO and CMOs. However, we have now managed to get the license from KECOBO, which I believe will bring a big relief to artists and musicians. Our intellectual properties will be monetized and money banked into our accounts with proper distribution of royalties,” she said.

Akothee’s statements resonate with the concerns that many artists have raised about the management of their intellectual properties and rights.

The situation seemed gridlocked, with the CMOs claiming that KECOBO’s stringent regulations hampered their ability to effectively execute their mandate.

Now, with the newly acquired license, it is anticipated that the landscape will undergo drastic changes in favor of the artists.

Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, a fellow board member and staunch advocate for artists’ rights, echoed Akothee’s sentiments. “We shall see a big change once the license is received,” assured Dr. Mutua.

Following these developments, the Parliamentary Committee on Sports and Culture has urged KECOBO to release the withheld licenses and funds belonging to artists’ royalty-collection agencies, marking another significant stride towards better management of artists’ rights.

Akothee, alongside fellow directors including singer Wahu Kagwe expressed gratitude for the supportive efforts of the Honorable Wanyama, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, and Mr. Sigei, in facilitating the execution of this project.

“We are proud as the Creative Technical Committee for starting a new journey that will yield fruits and bring change,” Akothee said, highlighting the collective effort in making a great change for the Kenyan creative industry.

