Thee Pluto, Felicity welcome newborn baby girl

Popular content creator Robert Ndegwa, alias Thee Pluto and his long-term girlfriend, Felicity Shiru, have welcomed their first child together and revealed her name.

Thee Pluto shared the news on his Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, just a day after checking into the hospital with his girlfriend.

In a heartwarming Swahili message to his newborn daughter Thee Pluto said the birth of Zoey was an accomplished dream.

“Nimetimiza ndoto zangu kwa kumpata mwanangu. Karibu duniani mtoto wangu @zoey_pluto Umenibadilishia jina nikawa mzazi na ukanipa heshima. Nakuombea maisha mema. My true love ❤️,” Thee Pluto wrote.

The couple announced their pregnancy in August explaining why they chose to keep the news to themselves for a while.

“It is true we are pregnant. We have different reasons why we didn’t want to make the pregnancy announcement at an early stage. As much as we wanted to share with our fans, I just felt we needed that little privacy. Initially we weren’t meant to announce it all until she convinced me and I finally agreed.

“Main reason I didn’t want to announce was because there is a policy on social media where when people announce they are dating, they tend to lean in on other people’s advice and unfortunately take everything in and end up breaking up. I felt if we could do it privately it would be better because this is a family,” he said.

Thee Pluto has already created an Instagram account for his daughter that has garnered over 5,000 followers.

On Saturday when they checked into the hospital Thee Pluto in a post said Shiru was a superhero who he admires every single day.

“The clock is ticking. Let me begin this by simply saying that to me, you are a superhero. A strong and powerful person for whom my admiration and love grow every single day. You’ve never looked more beautiful,” he said.

Thee Pluto and Felicity met in Naivasha in June 2021 during the WRC Safari Rally.

