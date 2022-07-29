Tifa Polls: Wajackoyah, Mwaure to deny Raila, Ruto first round win





Tifa Research has released its latest opinion polls which shows Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga marginally ahead of his main rival William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

According to the results of the polls, Mr Odinga would garner 46.7 per cent of the votes as compared to Dr Ruto’s 44.4 per cent, if election was held today.

However, the polls indicate that Roots Party presidential flag bearer Prof George Wajackoyah with 1.8 per cent and Agano Party’s David Waihiga Mwaure with 0.1 per cent are likely to deny the two frontrunners an outright victory in first round.

“The presence of the two candidates (Prof Wajackoyah and Mr Waihiga) at least raises the possibility that neither Mr Odinga or Dr Ruto will be able to secure an outright, first round win, though combined, their total figure would probably have to at least double to bring this about,” Tifa said.

The polls results, which come 10 days to the General Election, also show that 5.2 percent of the respondents are yet to decide who they will vote for as the next president.

Last month, Infotrack opinion poll also put Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua ahead with 42 per cent as Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua comes second with 38 per cent.