TikTok unveils its pioneer Africa Creator Hub Kenyan graduates





TikTok Africa unveiled its pioneers Africa Creator Hub graduates following an intense 8-week course work held in Kenya and Nigeria. In its statement, TikTok celebrated its first cohort of 28 creators from West and East Africa.

“The initiative aims to nurture and upskill talented, emerging African creators, helping them to leverage their creative expression on the platform and turn their talents into sustainable careers. During the programme, the creators underwent intensive training on creating high-quality content.

They were given access to career-building resources and met with prominent industry leaders while also getting an opportunity to interact, collaborate and build a community with their fellow creators.” TikTok said in its statement.

Among the 28 graduates, 13 were from East Africa and 12 were from Kenya. Among the Kenyan graduates was NTV Kenya’s journalist Rukia Duba.

The other 11 content creators from Kenyan were Samuel Njoroge Wairimu – @sammysaich, Amos Ngahu – @moneygossip, Catherine Jepkemboi – @minicheps, Eli Mwenda – @mantalk.ke, Getrude Sharon Ayieko – @mamas.plate, Kibra United Soccer Club – @kibraunited, Kevin Kamau – @kevinkamaumuchai, Brenda Wabwile – @brenda.wab, Motif Di Don – @motifdidon and Adeyemi Eugene – @simpleyemi.

“Creators have played a significant role in telling our story and in return, our platform aims to provide the best local community support for creativity and discovery for users. Upskilling and supporting our African youth with relevant digital skills will positively impact our platform and the world. Congratulations to all our Africa Creative Hub graduates” said Boniswa Sidwaba, the Head of Content Programming in Sub Saharan Africa.

The 28 graduates had been carefully selected to represent a myriad of diverse and positive experiences across Africa.

“As we continue on our path to offer a range of opportunities that reward the creativity and passion of our creator community in Africa, we celebrate the first cohort of the African Creator Hub.

In a world where digital platforms become the cornerstone of communication, for creators in Sub-Saharan Africa, this competition can be even more daunting as they navigate barriers such as access to technology and digital skills.

To combat these challenges, TikTok has partnered with Wowzi, the African creator commerce platform to develop a pilot for the Africa Creator Hub, which is focused on inspiring and supporting creators through digital skills development and content amplification,” TikTok Africa added in its statement.

