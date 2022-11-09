TikToker Mummie Francie on why women should check their husbands’ phones





Popular TikTok sensation Mummie Francie has come out to share her two cents regarding relationships and marriages, saying that women should check their partners’ phones.

In response to another TikToker who shared a video advising women to avoid checking their men’s phones to avoid getting high blood pressure, Mummie Francie was ticked off as she gave her opinion on the matter, encouraging women to do so and test their blood pressure by checking.

Mummie Francie went further to claim that one would rather suffer from high blood pressure from checking their husband’s phone messages rather than live in ignorance and end up contracting HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases.

“Zoea kujipima pressure. Ladies, check your husbands’ phones. It’s your choice to die from heartbreak, gonorrhea, or HIV. How should it be that you end up giving birth to children who have HIV because you were afraid to check your husband’s phone? Check that phone, then decide what should kill you,” said Mummie Francie.

She added that one could easily buy drugs to curb high blood pressure, unlike contracting diseases that are much worse.

“Pima pressure na uchukuwe hiyo simu, kwani pesa za pressure ni pesa ngapi? Heri ukufe na pressure kuliko ukimwi ama gonorrhea. Check that phone and cry,” she encouraged.

The outspoken TikToker is well known for speaking her mind on trending issues and replying savagely to whoever crosses her path.

The 27-year-old is a makeup artist, model, and entrepreneur based in Mishomoroni, Mombasa, where she sells bleaching and non-bleaching beauty products that she produces by herself branded FranSkin Glow.

She is the founder of the Support A Rafiki initiative that she started during the pandemic to support the underprivileged, mainly on Mashujaa day and Boxing day.

Having been raised by her father and stepmother after her parent’s separation at the age of 6 years, Mummie finds it hard and emotional to explain her childhood.

The TikToker has amassed a following of 1.2 million on the platform with over 18.3 million likes on her videos.

