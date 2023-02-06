TikToker Qui Gakuo: Azziad Nasenya scared me but now she’s my mentor





Popular Kenyan TikToker Qui Gakuo, who rose to fame for her Generation Z-themed social media content, spoke to Nairobi News where she revealed that she was initially scared of top TikToker Azziad Nasenya before the media personality eventually became her mentor.

“I was so privileged to have met her. We had a TikTok event a while back- last year- a month after I blew up; and I got the chance to meet her. I was so scared, but I was like ‘You know what? Let me just go say hi to her.’ So I went to say hi, and she held onto me and asked me ‘are you the girl who does the Gen Z videos?’ And I was so happy that she knew who I am.

She continued, “We had a talk – she was giving a talk. She’s been in this game for a really long time. She’s gotten the hate, the love; she knows what to tell someone who is upcoming and since I was upcoming at that moment, I took it as she’s talking to me directly as much as there were many people,” said Qui.

Qui further added that she now looks up to Azziad and had an epic fan-girl moment when Azziad was hosted on NTV’s The Trend Show and she really wanted to barge in and be part of the interview as well.

“I was like, ‘can I just barge in and say hi or touch her hair or something’ She’s someone I really, really, really look up to. I hope I get to tell her that one day,” added Qui.

Azziad Nasenya is the most followed female TikToker in Kenya and a radio personality. She became famous after a clip of her sensually dancing to a song by Mejja and Femi One; and this clip opened up doors for her into brand sponsorships and a salaried job.

Qui Gakuo, on the other hand, became famous for her Gen Z themed content and she specifically mentioned the clips of Gen Z as Wafula Chebukati, Gen Z as a lawyer and another clip of her heading to sit for University examinations as the top clips that propelled her to fame.

In a precious revelation to Nairobi News, Qui said that she especially owed her fame to former Independent Electoral Boundaries and Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati after she did parody videos of him during the August 2022 General Election.

I see him (Chebukati) on the news and I go like ‘I want to shake your hand, I want to meet you’…you know, if I meet him, it’s like ‘Chebukati is meeting ‘Chebukati’ It would be so cool. I would love to meet him,” Qui told Nairobi News earlier.

