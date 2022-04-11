Tim Wanyonyi ‘ready’ for Nairobi gubernatorial race

Tim Wanyonyi and Ken Nyamwamu during a press briefing in Nairobi. PHOTO: COURTESY

Tim Wanyonyi and Ken Nyamwamu during a press briefing in Nairobi. PHOTO: COURTESY





Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Tim Wanyonyi has received a boost after a United Progressive Alliance (UPA) candidate who was eying the same seat stepped down to support his bid.

Kenneth Nyamwamu confirmed he stepped down for Tim Wanyonyi because they had similar manifestos.

“I have decided to support Mr Wanyonyi because we had the same manifesto for the people of Nairobi. I know together we will emerge victorious in the August 9 general election,” said Mr Nyamwamu.

Wanyonyi, the outgoing Westlands lawmaker said he is pleased to be joined by his friend who saw it wise to support his gubernatorial bid.

He said that they will work together and ensure that the capital city is fully transformed.

“I am glad that my friend has joined me today. We shall have teamwork and ensure that we transform the city,” said Wanyonyi.

He also promised to soon announce his running mate.

Wanyonyi will face stiff opposition from Johnson Sakaja, incumbent Ann Kananu and Ricahrd Ngatia ahead of the August 2022 polls.