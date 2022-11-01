Tourism CS Penina Malonza blames Junet Mohammed, Babu Owino for vetting woes





Tourism Cabinet Secretary Ms Peninah Malonza has publicly blamed lawmakers Junet Mohammed and Babu Owino for the woes she experienced during her vetting.

Malonza, in a tweet, suggested the Orange Democratic Movement MPs were the reason behind the move by the parliamentary vetting panel to reject her appointment by President William Ruto before she was bailed out by the National Assembly.

She however vowed not to revenge against the duo.

The rejected stone is now the cabinet secretary of Tourism and wildlife. @JunetMohamed and @HEBabuOwino should know that I am the CS and I'll not revenge but serve in equality. — Hon. Penina Malonza (@PeninaMalonza_) October 31, 2022

Mohammed, the Suna East MP told the National Assembly that a report by the minority had rejected the appointments of Mithika Linturi, Aisha Jumwa and Peninah Malonza.

The trio was later approved by the National Assembly.

Mohammed argued Malonza lacked the requisite experience and abilities to serve in the docket.

Babu Owino’s reported participation in Ms Malonza’s rejection is not clear.

After formally taking over the Tourism ministry from Najib Balala, Ms Malonza said her leadership would adopt new but tested strategies to turn around the sector.

“We have to align to the new operating environment, there is no time to drag on implementation of these new strategies and quick wins that will put the sector on track,” she pointed out.

