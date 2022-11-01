Instagram resolves ‘software bug’ that caused followers to disappear

showing social media mobile apps icons of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, Twitter, Snapcaht, Telegram, WhatsApp, - apps on the screen iPhone and Earpods. Moscow, Russia - March 23, 2020

showing social media mobile apps icons of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, Twitter, Snapcaht, Telegram, WhatsApp, - apps on the screen iPhone and Earpods. Moscow, Russia - March 23, 2020





Instagram has fixed a software bug that prevented thousands of users from accessing their accounts.

We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry! 😵‍💫https://t.co/Q1FBOEI97D — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

On Monday, several Instagram accounts were suspended while others lost their followers.

Other account holders said they had been asked for email IDs and phone numbers to access their suspended accounts.

I’m saying I’m sitting here crying bc I lost mine — asya❤️ (@love_dasyaa) October 31, 2022

Adam Moseri, head of Instagram, confirmed the mishap and said the photo app’s technical team was ‘working on it’.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #Instagram down,” Tweeted Moseri

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

The sudden decline in follower count is likely related to another ongoing issue. Some users logged in to see lost followers, but others were told their account was disabled.

Thousands of disabled accounts could equate to thousands of lost followers.

However, people who could access their accounts had a hard time doing so.

Also read: Tourism CS Penina Malonza blames Junet Mohammed, Babu Owino for vetting woes

Rapper Takeoff shot dead at bowling alley

Beatrice Kwamboka dumps ODM after nomination heartbreak