Instagram resolves ‘software bug’ that caused followers to disappear

By Mercy Simiyu November 1st, 2022 1 min read

Instagram has fixed a software bug that prevented thousands of users from accessing their accounts.

On Monday, several Instagram accounts were suspended while others lost their followers.

Other account holders said they had been asked for email IDs and phone numbers to access their suspended accounts.

 

Adam Moseri, head of Instagram, confirmed the mishap and said the photo app’s technical team was ‘working on it’.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #Instagram down,” Tweeted Moseri

 

The sudden decline in follower count is likely related to another ongoing issue. Some users logged in to see lost followers, but others were told their account was disabled.

Thousands of disabled accounts could equate to thousands of lost followers.

However, people who could access their accounts had a hard time doing so.

