Beatrice Kwamboka dumps ODM after nomination heartbreak





Beatrice Kwamboka has resigned as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Nairobi branch secretary.

In a letter addressed to the party, the former Senator says she quit the role so as to offer upcoming leaders a chance.

“I will forever remain grateful to H.E Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga, ODM, and the entire party leadership for the nurturing and the exposure I experienced for being a party member,” she said.

Kwamboka served as the Member of the County Assembly (MCA) representing the Mountain View ward on an ODM ticket between 2013 and 2017. She was then nominated as a Senator between 2017 and 2022 and was also handed the role of deputy Minority Whip in the Senate.

Her exit is a blow to ODM in its tribal balancing as she was the highest-ranking party member from the Abagusii/Kisii community in Nairobi after former Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati shifted his political base to Kisii county where he was recently elected governor.

Kwamboka a loyalist of the ODM party chief Raila Odinga will be missed by ODM as she was a great grassroots mobilizer with networks across Nairobi which assisted in mobilizing voters to vote for the party’s aspirants and the former premier in his presidential bids.

Kwamboka is still smarting from the move by ODM to deny her the Women Representative ticket in favour of Esther Passaris under the zoning system under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

She was also reportedly disappointed after the party failed to name her among the 16 women nominees shortlisted for nomination to the Senate.

She unsuccessfully sought legal address at the disputes tribunal.

Kwamboka’s resignation leaves ODM without a representative from the Kisii community in Nairobi.