RIP: Tributes pour in as Davido’s close pals confirm, son’s death after drowning accident





Media personalities in Nigeria have confirmed that Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of popular music artiste, Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland is dead.

According to reports widely published in major news outlets, Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool at his Banana Island residence in Lagos State.

“The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” the family source said, adding that everyone should await an official statement.

“By the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late,” Peoples Gazette wrote.

Among the people who confirmed the news on their social media is reality TV star and actress, Rosemary Afuwape, who wrote on Insta-stories, “My heart can’t take this. This is so painfully unbearable. Chioma and Davido please accept my condolences. No amount of words can comfort your hearts. I am truly sorry for your loss.”

Comedian Ayo Makun posted on Instagram that the death of a child is “unnatural, unfair and tragic. This hits me so bad.”

Even as the news of Ifeanyi’s death continued to trend on Twitter in Nigeria, another publication said that in a bid to revive him, the boy was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of the state, where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

Ifeanyi Adekeke was born on October 20, 2019, by Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma. The horrific incident happened on Monday night, a few days after his third birthday (October 20).

The victim’s family had yet to react to the tragic news as of the time this story was filed. In several videos that have resurfaced online, Davido, born David Adedeji loved enjoying an afternoon swimming with his son.

Here are more tributes by top Nigerian celebrities.

