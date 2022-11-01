8 people arrested in connection to Davido’s son’s drowning incident

Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of popular music artiste, Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland

Police in Nigeria have arrested eight people in connection to the death of Nigeria singer Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, with fiancée Chioma Rowland.

This was after the police confirmed the death of the three-year-old who drowned in a swimming pool.

The Lagos state police command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that eight people had been arrested in connection to the incident.

“Eight people were brought in for questioning and after a thorough investigation, anyone found culpable for the child’s death would be arrested,” said Mr Hundeyin.

The toddler is said to have drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s house on Banana Island in Lagos.

However, the Nigerian popstar Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma, are yet to comment on the incident.

This came a few hours after conflicting reports emerged of the death of Ifeanyi.

According to reports, after futile attempts to resuscitate the boy, Ifeanyi was rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of the state, where he was confirmed dead.

It is said that Davido and Chioma had reportedly left Ifeanyi at home with his caretakers when the incident occurred.

