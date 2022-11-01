Woman narrates last moments of dead husband in police custody

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.





Detectives based in Githunguri have launched investigations into an incident in which a man died while in their custody.

The man had been arrested after a tip-off that the suspect was stashing drugs and illicit brew at his house.

Police said the suspect died while being questioned at his house in the Kiaria area.

According to the police, the suspect collapsed when he was being questioned about the allegations and became unconscious.

Also read: Hessy wa Dandora sends chilling threat to online users for reporting him

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Githunguri’s Holy Family Catholic Hospital.

This incident sparked anger among members of the public, who accused the police of having a hand in his demise.

His wife said that after venturing outside the house to attend to other chores, she heard other strange people talking to her husband and asking questions in Kiswahili.

She went on to say that she became aware that her husband was talking to other people moments later, and she was urgently called into the house to assist the strangers in taking care of her husband, who had collapsed.

Also read: RIP: Tributes pour in as Davido’s close pals confirm, son’s death after drowning accident

Police officers rushed the deceased to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

She complained that her husband was well all day, and there was not a single day he had complained of ill health, only to be told that he had died under mysterious circumstances.

At the Githunguri Police station, police officers had a rough time dispersing an angry crowd that grew following the turn of events.

Meanwhile, a man was stabbed and killed in a robbery incident on Sunday in Ridgeways along Kiambu Road.

Police said Keegan Githua, 24, who lived in Jacaranda Close, was walking home when a gang on motorcycles struck and demanded cash and mobile phones.

Also read: Dandora Cop charged for forging ex-wife’s signature in police records

He was stabbed in the chest and robbed of a bag he was carrying.

Githua was pronounced dead at the AAR hospital.

Police say no arrest has been made so far, and efforts to get the attackers are ongoing.

There has been an increase in violent crimes in parts of the city as gangs attack for valuables and cash.

Police have advised victims to cooperate with the attackers for their safety.

Also, read our top stories today:

Murder-suicide in Kesses: Lovers quarrel ends in death

Death at Muthurwa: Police hunt for woman who dumped foetus at the market

Watch: Rhumba icon Franco’s TikTok fans mark 33 years since his death

Akothee mourns ‘death’ of Luo culture