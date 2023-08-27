Two firearms recovered from suspected robbers used in 18 robberies in Nairobi





Two firearms that were on June 27, 2023, recovered from a suspected robbery with violence suspects in Nairobi Kabete have been linked to a total of 18 robberies.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amin, said that officers had conducted ballistic analysis on the weapons and it emerged that they had been used in conducting 18 robberies across the country.

“The two firearms which included a Czeska Pistol serial number B022944 with a magazine loaded with two rounds of 9mm ammunition and a CZ P-07 pistol serial number C626319 with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm caliber,” Mr Amin said.

According to him, they were still conducting more tests on the weapons and were coordinating with officers in various regions to ascertain whether they were used in carrying out more attacks.

The officers at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory said that the two firearms had been used in robberies in the counties of Nairobi, Kiambu, Muranga, Nakuru and Kajiado.

A sleuth who spoke in confidence as he is not authorised to address the media said that police officers had pursued the suspected robbers for months but they always managed to escape the dragnets.

However, on the day they were nabbed, police officers acting on a tip-off intercepted a lorry which the suspects had been using in conducting their criminal activities.

The officers then went ahead and searched the lorry only to find two pistols hidden beneath the chairs of the vehicle.

The full list of the areas where the weapons were used in conducting robberies include; Kabete in 2021, Kilimani in 2021, Kiambaa in 2021, Dagoretti in 2022, Thika West in 2022, two in Naivasha in 2022, Limuru in 2022 and Kiserian in 2022.

Other robberies linked to the gun took place in Kandara in 2022, Naivasha in 2022, Thika West in 2022, Ruiru in 2023, Naivasha in 2023, Thika West in 2023, Juja in 2023 while CZ P-07 S/No. C626319 was linked to robberies in Kilimani in 2022 and Kabete in 2021.

