Two-year-old girl killed in fire incident in Mukuru slums





Police have launched investigations after a two-year-old girl was killed in a fire incident in Nairobi’s Mukuru slums.

Charlene Adhiambo’s remains were discovered on Wednesday evening after the Nairobi County fire brigade had put out the inferno.

A fire engine arrived at the scene and joined in the fight to contain the spread of the fire.

Also read: Man arrested for issuing fake firearm certificates

According to the police, more than 40 structures were consumed by the fire, leaving hundreds homeless.

It was after the fire had been contained that the remains of the minor were discovered in one of the houses.

Police who attended the scene were informed the minor was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The body was moved to the pending mortuary autopsy as investigations went on.

On Monday night, a seven-year-old child was killed in a fire incident in Mathare slums, Nairobi. The victim, Patience Mwende Kioko, was sleeping when the fire started around 10 pm.

Police said a fire engine rushed to the scene and stopped the spread of the fire, and it was when they realized the fire had killed the small girl who was living with a disability.

Also read: Lovy Logomba marks twin brother Christian’s death anniversary

While in another fire incident, a one-month-old baby girl died in the Kibera slums, Nairobi, as she slept at their home.

The mother said she left the child with a candle lit in the house and walked out for fresh air.

The 21-year-old woman said she later heard screams that the house was on fire. Area residents desperately attempted to contain the fire.

Police said preliminary findings have shown that the candle caused the fire, razing nearby structures.

Meanwhile, the police have said there has been an increase in fire incidents in Nairobi, leading to the loss of life and destruction of property.

Also read: Police officer who endlessly fought motorists before meeting his death