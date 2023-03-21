Waiting womb: Rebekah Dawn on how she’s keeping herself distracted





Gospel musician Rebekah Dawn of the ‘Kutembea Nawe’ hit worship song penned her latest thoughts on her years-long journey to conceiving a baby with her Kenyan husband, Allan.

In their latest consultation with a fertility doctor in January 2023, they were told there was nothing more that doctors or medicine could do for them.

However, Mrs Dawn said they were okay with the outcome because they hadn’t begun exhausting what God can do for them and bless them with a child after years of marriage since 2015.

It was then that she revealed what she and Allan would be up to as they waited for God to bless their waiting womb.

“So you’ll find us here, doing what we were doing before and what we’ll be doing still… worshipping God, serving His church, lavishing love on nieces and nephews and all the beautiful children in our world, enjoying one another, going on adventures…and still deeply, fully and completely keeping all of our trust and hope in our very Good God,” said Mrs Dawn in part.

She added that she and Allan will continue “praising, living life abundantly, giving extravagantly and waiting with this testimony in our hearts and on our lips…”

She said her faith was never in medicine or doctors because God uses them to write people’s stories for His glory.

“Our faith is not, and never had been, in an outcome. It’s in Jesus. He is good. His timing is good. What He gives is good. What He withholds is good. If we have a child, it will be because God. Is. Good. If we don’t have a child, it will be because God. Is. Good.” Mrs Dawn added.

She also praised God, saying that she knew God could bless them with a baby if it was His will, and that they trusted and loved Him completely.

“Thank You for understanding that our tears are not doubt. Each one that falls is a prayer to You. A prayer of trust. A prayer of need. A prayer of surrender. Jesus – we. are. forever. Yours.” concluded Mrs Dawn.

In the past, Mrs Dawn has had to address allegations that she could have finally gotten pregnant when people noticed she had become bigger.

She also severally expressed her disappointment at negative pregnancy tests after hoping for long to hold her baby. In all this, she praised God, saying she would trust his will and timing.

