Wajackoyah: Modern church has become a conduit of poverty

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Roots Party leader Professor George Wajackoyah has expressed his reservations about the modern lifestyle of Christianity.

This comes a day after President William Ruto, Fast Lady, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and other government officials led the county in prayers seeking God’s intervention in the prolonged drought.

In his Twitter post remarks, the presidential candidate in the August 2022 election said that the modern church has become a conduit of poverty.

“Let’s liberalize our minds from a conservative Christian mentality. Let’s say NO to some methods of mechanical and commercialized preaching. The modern church has become a conduit of poverty,” Prof Wajackoyah said.

#wajackoyahthe6th. Let’s liberalize our minds from conservative christian mentality. Let’s say NO to some methods of mechanical and commercialized preachings. The modern church has become a conduit of poverty. #TikTok https://t.co/VV3Rj8gf3D — G L Wajackoyah (@glwajackoyah) February 15, 2023

Prof Wajackoyah, ranked third according to final results from IEBC with 61,969, has been attending the recent rallies organized by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition to reject the leadership of President Ruto.

During the campaigns last year, Azimio leader Mr Odinga hinted that there was a need to end Christian chauvinism in the African continent.

“We will end Christian chauvinism. Our Constitution states that Kenya is a secular society and is a God-fearing nation and must respect all religion,” Mr Odinga said.

Later during the Christmas celebrations, Mr Odinga called out church leaders who stand for injustices, terming them as a disgrace to the pulpit.

“I want to plead with our church. The church should be the conscience of the people and stand firm against injustice. I will not give a blanket criticism, but we have seen church leaders associate themselves with injustice in our country.”

But during the National prayers on Tuesday at the Nyayo Stadium, the President said that he was worried at one point during the campaigns when some of the church leaders were forced to change their political stand.

“Today I’m happy that the church has come back to the centre of the politics of the Republic of Kenya,” President Ruto said.

