Wajackoyah’s dress code when meeting Raila stirs Kenyans online





George Luchiri Wajackoyah and Raila Amollo Odinga, two of four presidential aspirants in the recent August 9, 2022, General Election met and had a chat.

This was their first interaction since both lost in the election despite crossing paths in the halls of justice when Raila petitioned the Supreme Court of Kenya against Dr William Samoei Ruto’s win.

“Meeting Baba. We have resolved to push for vibrant democracy without fear or intimidation. I congratulated him, in the same way, I did His Excellency, Dr William Ruto.

Baba was happy. We have known each other for over 40 years. I knew Jaramogi and Kibaki well.

Jaramogi introduced the late Masinde Muliro to me,” Wajackoyah said before and after the meeting that happened on September 19, 2022.

The late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga was Raila’s father and one of Kenya’s vice presidents, the late Mwai Kibaki was the third president of Kenya and the late Masinde Muliro was a prominent, veteran politician from western Kenya with great influence.

What caught Kenyans’ attention, was Wajackoyah’s dress code and how he conducts serious affairs.

While Raila was dressed to the nines in a smart casual look, Wajackoyah continued to spot his famous durag, tracksuit pants, a t-shirt and slippers.

Others also questioned his opinion on Raila’s happiness and the importance of mentioning the late Kenyan leaders in his caption.

“Wagwan nataka kukupea nguo zingine hapa, nime notice hubadlishangi,” wrote Agape Njogu to which Wajackoyah reacted by saying Njogu was hilarious.

“He’s in 6.9M Kenyan citizens’ hearts,” wrote Kwamboka Ayacko. These were the approximate number of votes Raila garnered in the election, putting him in position two.

“Hizi nguo tumeziona sana kwa hizi streets za FB,” wrote Eunice Wamucii Keter.

“Wagwan, utu tusandles umetuvaa sana😅😅😅ndunga kasport closed sasa,” wrote Frinnie Meeme.

“Round hii wewe ni brand ambassador wa Adidas😉😉,” wrote Ramsey Tsonie.

Others lauded Wajackoyah for practising clean politics by engaging with all of his competitors despite coming in third in the presidential race.

He vied on the Roots Party and one of his famous points in his manifesto was the legalization of marijuana which many Kenyans have been calling for.

