Wanyonyi now the new chair of Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD) – East African region

Member of Parliament for Westlands Constituency Tim Wanyonyi addressing Journalists at Rosedale Gardens in Nairobi on April 19, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi has been elected as the chairman of Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD) – East African region.

In assembly proceedings, the legislator said that he fully acknowledges his new role of representing people living with disability.

“Today I was unanimously elected as the new chair of the Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD) – East African region. The Network exists to address and empower PwDs in the region. Thankful to my colleagues for their trust and support,” said Wanyonyi.

“I want to thank this parliament for facilitating us to attend the Tanzania conference. We shall ensure that the voices of Kenyans living with disability are well represented,” said Wanyonyi while addressing the National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula.

Talking to his Twitter account, Wanyonyi promised to represent Kenyans living with disability without partiality.

“I humbly acknowledged the National Assembly’s role in my election as Chair of the East African Region Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities during the recently concluded conference in Dar-es- Salaam, Tanzania,’ said Wanyonyi.

He said he looked forward to serving the East African region and ensuring that their voices are heard.

“While attending the conference As we wrap up the Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD) conference in Dar Es Salaam, I look forward to serving the East African region as chair. Thankful to God for this new opportunity,” added Wanyonyi.

Legislator Wanyonyi of ODM party retained his Westlands parliamentary seat after garnering 58,400 votes against his main competitor Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi, who got 19,500 votes.

This was after Wanyonyi shelved his gubernatorial bid in favour of Polycarp Igathe.