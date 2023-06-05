WATCH: AFC Leopards fans turn on players following league loss to Vihiga Bullets

AFC Leopards fans sing and dance along Moi Avenue in Nairobi on June 1, 2022 on their way to the Nyayo National Stadium for the Madaraka Day Cup match against Gor Mahia. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

AFC Leopards fans sing and dance along Moi Avenue in Nairobi on June 1, 2022 on their way to the Nyayo National Stadium for the Madaraka Day Cup match against Gor Mahia. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





A section of AFC Leopards fans have directed their anger on the players following the team’s recent poor form.

Ingwee, as Leopards are commonly referred to in footballing circles, lost 2-1 to bottom of the table side Vihiga Bullets in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega county on June 4, 2023.

The run up to this clash was dominated by media reports indicating a section of Leopards players had refused to play and honour the game owing to a pay dispute with the management.

Nairobi News understands some of the players refused to board the team bus to travel from Nairobi to Western Kenya for the clash.

This incident, coupled with the result, left the fans annoyed.

“You are a bunch of jokers,” the fans were heard telling the players from across the fence.

“We are warning you, if you ever go on strike again, we will chase you away from this team even if you have contracts. Have you ever heard the fans have refused to come to the pitch to cheer you? We spend so much money to come here and watch you play. At times we donate for you only to come and watch you playing very useless brand of football.”

WATCH: https://twitter.com/SallyBolo/status/1665656336644812801?s=20

Amid the heckling, one fan, donning the club’s official jersey stormed the pitch and went on hurling insults at the technical bench consisting the coach and substutute players. He was restrained and led away.

This result leaves coach Patrick Aussems Leopards seventh on the 18-team log with 48 points from 31 games, 19 points off table leaders Gor Mahia. Thus, Leopards have zero chance of winning the league this season.

The team’s poor run has also reflected in the domestic cup courtesy of a 2-1 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz in the Mozzartbet Cup. This result means Leopards will finish this season without a title.

Considered among the most popular teams in the country, Leopards last won a league title in 1998.

The club has in the meantime attracted publicity for not so positive reasons, including perennial financial challenges and pay disputes between the management, players and coaches.

Also read: ‘I am married,’ Alikiba says ahead of Kenya tour

All about Trace Awards and Festival