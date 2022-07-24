WATCH: Kenya bags Gold, Silver, moves to third at World Championship
Kenya has won two more medals at the World Athletics Championship to move third on the overall table standings.
The two medals include a Gold in the men’s 800 metres and women’s 5000 metres.
Emmanuel Korir bagged Kenya the gold on Sunday with a 1:43.87 timing.
Korir beat Djamel Sedjati from Algeria to second place in 1:44.14 as Canadian Marco Arop, settled for bronze in 1:44.28.
So much control 😤
Emmanuel Korir 🇰🇪 confirms his 800m dominance and runs 1:43.71 to add a world title to his Olympic gold medal!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/7kTJrMkz68
— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 24, 2022
Additionally, Beatrice Chebet claimed the silver medal in the women’s race.
She clocked 14:46.75 for second place behind Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay 14.46.26 in the final at Hayward Field.
Ethiopia’s Dawit Seyaum left it late to claim bronze in 14:47.36.
In the medal table, USA still leads with 10 Gold medals, 8 Silver and 10 Bronze with Ethiopia coming second with 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze.
Kenya secures the third position with 2 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze medals followed by Jamaica with 2 Gold, 4 Silver and 1 Bronze. In fifth position is China with 2 Gold medals, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze.
The tournament ends on Sunday night with Kenya having a chance to win more medals in the 800m women and 5000 men races on that fateful night.
The nine-day event started on 15th July and has been held in different fields in Oregon, USA.