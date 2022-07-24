WATCH: Kenya bags Gold, Silver, moves to third at World Championship

Emmanuel Korir after winning the 800m race at the World Championship in Oregon. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenya has won two more medals at the World Athletics Championship to move third on the overall table standings.

The two medals include a Gold in the men’s 800 metres and women’s 5000 metres.

Emmanuel Korir bagged Kenya the gold on Sunday with a 1:43.87 timing.

Korir beat Djamel Sedjati from Algeria to second place in 1:44.14 as Canadian Marco Arop, settled for bronze in 1:44.28.

So much control 😤 Emmanuel Korir 🇰🇪 confirms his 800m dominance and runs 1:43.71 to add a world title to his Olympic gold medal!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/7kTJrMkz68 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 24, 2022

Additionally, Beatrice Chebet claimed the silver medal in the women’s race.

She clocked 14:46.75 for second place behind Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay 14.46.26 in the final at Hayward Field.

Ethiopia’s Dawit Seyaum left it late to claim bronze in 14:47.36.

In the medal table, USA still leads with 10 Gold medals, 8 Silver and 10 Bronze with Ethiopia coming second with 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze.

Kenya secures the third position with 2 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze medals followed by Jamaica with 2 Gold, 4 Silver and 1 Bronze. In fifth position is China with 2 Gold medals, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze.

The tournament ends on Sunday night with Kenya having a chance to win more medals in the 800m women and 5000 men races on that fateful night.

The nine-day event started on 15th July and has been held in different fields in Oregon, USA.