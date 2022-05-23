WATCH: Pastor Kanyari ‘casts Demons’ from actor Omosh

Controversial actor Joseph Kinuthia, aka Omosh, has hogged media headlines again after a video that appeared to show him receiving ‘spiritual healing’ went viral on social media.

What’s more, Omosh is, in the clip, spotted receiving the healing from a controversial pastor who is commonly referred to as Pastor Kanyari.

It’s never a dull moment in Kenya🤣🤣🤣. @MuruguKaritu @Ammar_Kassim8 Omosh has been delivered by Kanyari🫣 pic.twitter.com/23Jw6iknAi — NG’ENDO MURUGU (@MRSMuruguK) May 23, 2022

“I’ve now cleared your star. It will shine again,” the pastor is heard telling Omosh.

Whatever the beliefs are, Omosh will be praying his interaction with the man of the cloth can offer him a fresh start.

This follows the actor’s well-documented struggles since he quit the same famous Taahidi High series and admitted he was unable to fend for his family of two wives and five children.

Kenyans chipped in and contributed to improving his welfare, only for the actor to suggest the contributions, including a house, were not enough.

Pastor Kanyari meanwhile was accused of obtaining money from his worshippers in exchange for prayers.