WATCH: Ruto, Mudavadi at cross roads in Western Kenya

Deputy President William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi addressing Kenyans at Olenguruone ,Kuresoi south in Nakuru . PHOTO: Nation

The turf wars between Deputy President William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi for the control of Western Kenya appear to be getting out of hand.

In the latest episode, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Seth Panyako and Amani National Congress (ANC) Seth Panyako refused to shake hands at a mammoth rally in Kakamega.

The two leaders are contesting for the Malava constituency seat in the August 2022 polls.

In a video seen on social media, Kakamega senatorial candidate Boni Khalwale is seen asking the two to shake hands but instead, Panyako walks away leaving Injendi at the dias.

Later, a police report indicates supporters of the two clashed in a tussle that left scores injured.

It is the third time the infighting between Ruto and Mudavadi is coming up in the region.

In the other incidents, Mudavadi openly asked voters in the region to snub UDA candidates claiming the area was his home ground.

“I have a deal with Ruto, but that is only for the top positions (in government),” said Mudavadi.

“When you go to Sugoi (Ruto’s backyard) the candidates likely to be elected are from UDA. So why should they deny me a chance to elect ANC candidates here?” he posed.

And in the other incident, Ruto was recently heckled at a rally in Vihiga as the crowd insisted on whom to address them.

The back and forth ended with the DP blasting a supporter who was in attendance.

And recently, Mudavadi has been missing in action in Kenya Kwanza political rally

The recent opinion polls however have shown Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga taking the lead.