WATCH: Singer Bahati drops new hit alongside wife





Kenyan singer Bahati appears to have taken some time off his political schedule to drop a new hit.

What’s more, the song, titled Sweet Love features his wife Diana Marua, best know by her stage name Diana B.

The self-proclaimed East African power couple has left tongues wagging with the new song which speaks about their love for each other, the good times shared, and different seasons of their marriage.

The three minute song appears popular, as it had garnered more than 130,000 views on YouTube barely four hours after it was uploaded.

Sweet Love’s release comes barely two months after the singer, born Lelvin Kioko, dropped another hit with Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga dubbed Fire which amused netizens as it was the first time the popular politician had set foot into a music recording studio.

The song features several politicians including Babu Owino, Alfred Mutua, and Hassan Joho.

Bahati ventured into active politicians with an announcement of his intent to vie for the Mathare constituency seat in the August 2022 polls.

The mtoto wa mama hitmaker is vying on a Jubilee Party ticket will battle it up against James Ongero and incumbent Anthony Oluoch.

Besides, the singer has been spotted performing at rallies addressed by Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua.