WATCH: Singer Ringtone shows off wads of cash ‘for supper’





Controversial artiste Alex Apoko, commonly known as Ringtone, has again raised a storm in entertainment circles, by suggesting he spends about Sh100,000 on supper.

In an interview on The Trend, the singer flaunted Sh100, 000 in cash, which he had stacked in his pocket saying that it was meant for supper.

He, however, tried to be modest about it claiming it was just little money.

When asked by The Trend host Amina Abdi Rabar why he walks around with so much money on him he said;

“When you’re a born again artiste you have to carry money around because it’s also a way of preaching the gospel. Most of the time people assume that when you’re Christian you’re broke and have signed a contract of poverty. Let people see how good I look.”

He then reached out to one of his pockets and showed the wads of cash, suggesting he would use the same to purchase his evening meal.

Singer Ringtone shows off 'KSh. 100,000 that's meant for his supper'. #HeyAmina pic.twitter.com/1BrXdhFdHB — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) October 14, 2022

Not new to controversy, Ringtone in the same interview threw shade at comedian Eric Omondi whom he claimed has no talent.

The recently transitioned secular artiste even bragged that he could employ Omondi as his compound manager at his Runda home.

“I told him to come and I give him a job and he refused. I can employ him as a compound manager in my Runda home,” Ringtone said.

Ringtone went on to state Omondi, the self-proclaimed President of comedy in Africa, has no talent and is broke.

“Nothing else he can do. He does not have a talent so I can only hire him as a house boy. He wants to live a good life. He can’t live in Runda and that is why he is always posting people’s houses,” he added.

Speaking about how much he would pay the comedian for the menial job offer he said;

“I can give him Sh50k.”

Also Read: Ringtone: How I made my wealth

A few weeks ago, Ringtone alleged singer Bahati was battling depression.

The controversial artiste went further to allege that Diana Marua, Bahati’s wife, had called him for assistance on different occasions.

“Bahati is battling depression but he doesnt want to admit. It is because he lost in the previous elections. Diana called me and I had to go there and assist,” claimed Ringtone.

The claims were, however, rubbished after Bahati released a banger dubbed ‘Mambo Ya Mhesh’ which he had been working on privately ever since he lost his elective seat for Mathare MP in the August 2022 polls.

A few months ago, Ringtone came out to reveal the reason behind his decision to leave the gospel industry saying that he had quit since girls were all over him.

He said he wanted to focus on doing love songs and other things.

