WATCH: TV presenter Joyce Omondi drops new hit





Media personality Joyce Omondi has dropped a new hit.

The new song titled Jibu (answer in English) is in memory of the TV presenter’s late dad.

Omondi, the better half of TV presenter Wahiga Mwaura, says the christian song serves as an encouragement to every hurting person to turn to Jesus as He is the healer of broken hearts, key to our destiny, anchor for our souls and answer to every question.

“This song is my personal testimony of who God has been to me, who He is and who He shall always be. I’ve found healing, restoration and hope since my dearly beloved daddy went to be with the Lord 8 months ago, in the assurance that God is a loving Father who can be trusted in all the seasons of my life,” she added while releasing the song.

After her father’s demise, the award winning gospel musician left social media platforms so that she could mourn him.

While announcing her comeback, she thanked God and her friends and fans for their kind messages, prayers and checking up on me.

“I’m grateful that there is an eternal hope I can cling to, and that is where my daddy is. I’m grateful that He doesn’t allow pain without purpose and that through it all – then, now and always – He will be Glorified.”