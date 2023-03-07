Water supply in Nairobi to be disrupted

Water vendors fetching water for sale at Shauri Moyo estate in Nairobi on March 5, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Water vendors fetching water for sale at Shauri Moyo estate in Nairobi on March 5, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU





The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) Limited has announced that it will be shutting down the water supply for 24 hours due to ongoing relocation of water pipelines along the Express Superhighway.

In a public notice, the water company said the shut down will be effected from 6am Thursday, March 9, 2023 to 6am Friday March 10, 2023.

“The shutdown will facilitate interconnection of relocated pipeline to the old pipeline at the junction of North Airport/ Eastern bypass road and Mombasa Road,” the company said in the notice.

Also read: Cholera Alert – 16 students at Upper Hill School hospitalised

Some of the areas that will be affected by the shut down include Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Athi River Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Coca Cola, Mukuru and Imara Daima. Others are estates and industries along North Airport Road and Embakasi village as well as Tassia estate.

The General Service Unit (GSU), Administration Police Training Schools, Nairobi Inland Container depot, industries along Masai road and adjacent areas will be similarly affected.

Subsequently, the water company has advised their customers to use available water sparingly as they work towards restoring the supply.

Also read: ‘Drunk’ woman pleads guilty to threatening to kill mother over Sh700 debt

This comes at a time when NWSC has been put on the spot after it emerged that it lost water valued at Sg2.48 billion during the Covid-19 period.

It has been established that the firm supplied some eight million cubic meters of water to informal settlements at the height of the pandemic.

According a report released by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, the company supplied water valued at Sh2.5 billion but declared only Sh16 million.

On Monday, Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Paul Rono said any illegal water connection will attract a maximum penalty of Sh100,000.

He also said the government has stepped up the crackdown in 14 areas in informal settlements across Nairobi City.

Also read: High School teacher finds student cheating in exams, ‘beats’ him to death